Crews work to repair natural gas leak in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

It happened on Brawley Lane, just off Harrisburg Road and Interstate 485 in the Cambridge Commons neighborhood. Officials arrived on scene just before 6 a.m.

Piedmont Natural Gas will be working on repairs throughout the morning. Charlotte Fire says people in the area may smell gas until those repairs are complete.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group