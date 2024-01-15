Crews rescue person who climbed 175 feet up cell tower in Ranlo

RANLO — It took some strategic thinking for fire crews to rescue a person who climbed up a tall cell phone tower this weekend in Ranlo, North Carolina.

Someone climbed up 175 feet above the ground on a cell tower located near Burlington Avenue in Ranlo. But that was 75 feet past the highest reach of the ladder truck at the scene, according to Ranlo Fire & Rescue.

It started around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Ranlo Fire & Rescue. Multiple departments responded to help, including police and fire crews from Gastonia, Lowell, Gaston County, and Ranlo.

Ultimately, the Gastonia Fire Rescue Company sent crews to ascend the tower, and they were able to remove the person from the tower “utilizing rope rescue techniques.”

Officials haven’t identified the person who climbed the tower. It’s not clear if they’re facing criminal charges.

Nobody was reported to be hurt during the rescue.

