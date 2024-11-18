Crews respond to apartment fire in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters were called to an apartment complex for a fire that broke out early Monday morning in Pineville.

It started around 5:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on Oakbrook Drive, which is near the intersection of Park and Johnston roads.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed it was helping the Pineville Fire Department with the scene.

MEDIC said it wasn’t responding to the fire. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt, otherwise.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

