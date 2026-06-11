Charges dismissed against police chief in connection with 30-year-old cold case

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — All of the criminal charges have been dismissed against the Brookford police chief who was accused of destroying evidence in a 30-year-old cold case murder.

Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong was on trial this week for two charges in connection with the accusation. Channel 9 learned Thursday that a motion was filed to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence, and that motion was granted by the judge.

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Prosecutors alleged that Armstrong left his cell phone behind in a home where he tried to a record a man he was questioning in the murder of 13-year-old Dee Dee Dawkins.

Armstrong maintained his innocence and said that the charges were “politically motivated.”

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies had reported to the allegations to the State Bureau of Investigations. They said a Brookford officer told a police captain about the recording and said that the recording had been deleted.

In court on Wednesday, Dawkins’ family members and the mayor of Brookford were supporting Armstrong. His attorney told jurors that what happened was a mistake.

Armstrong is still the police chief in Brookford. He ran for sheriff but did not win the primary election.

Dawkins’ killing still hasn’t been solved.

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