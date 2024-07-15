Charlotte’s craft brewers team up to raise money for officers hurt in police ambush

CHARLOTTE — More than 10 local brewers are hosting an event next week to raise money for the first responders who were hurt in an ambush on police in late April.

Craft Brewers for a Cause is taking place on Saturday, July 27 at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch Brewing in South End. The event will combine craft beer, food, and live music.

A minimum donation is required to get in, but all proceeds will go to the families of the first responders who were hurt on April 29 during a police shootout in east Charlotte.

Some of the breweries taking part include Armored Cow, Heist, Hopfly, Lenny Boy, NODA, Percent Tap House, Pilot, Sycamore, Suffolk Punch, Triple C, and Traust. More are expected to be announced soon.

