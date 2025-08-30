CLEVELAND, N.C. — The Daimler Corporation truck manufacturing plant in Cleveland caught on fire Saturday morning.

Onlookers took photos as smoke poured out of the building and across Highway 70.

Officials told Channel 9 that the incident is active.

Channel 9 was on scene and saw dozens of firetrucks with their ladders to the roof of the building.

Crews respond to large fire at Rowan County Freightliner

On-site crews told Channel 9 that one firefighter fell through the floor, but did not say if anyone was hurt or not.

By the afternoon, smoke was no longer showing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH | Drowning victim found at Mountain Island Lake

Drowning victim found at Mountain Island Lake

©2025 Cox Media Group