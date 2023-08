STANLEY, N.C. — The All-Star Hotdog Shack caught fire on South Main Street.

Multiple fire departments and emergency crews responded to the scene early Tuesday.

An employee started a GoFundMe for the owner, Jason Farmer, who opened the restaurant three months ago.

Fire heavily damaged the All-Star Hotdog Shack Tuesday in Stanley. (GOFUNDME)

Multiple departments on scene of commercial structure fire 100 block South Main Street. Road closed to thru traffic in... Posted by Town of Stanley, NC Fire Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

