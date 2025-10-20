Crews to resume search for missing kayaker on Mountain Island Lake

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews will resume the search for a missing kayaker on Mountain Island Lake Monday morning.

Huntersville Fire says the kayaker disappeared in the water near the Highway 73 bridge sometime Sunday evening, but they had to suspend the search last night because of the weather.

Channel 9 reached out to the fire department for more information about the search.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

