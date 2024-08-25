Crews search for drowning victim in Lake Norman

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue crews are currently at the scene of a drowning in the Catawba County section of Lake Norman.
The sheriffs office in Catawba County confirmed with Channel 9 that they are searching for an adult male drowning victim in Lake Norman in the area of Clyde Road.
Deputies say the man was swimming out to a sand bar when he went under the water.
EMS and first responders along with the sheriffs office are currently at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they come in to the newsroom.
