Crews travel from Michigan to help trim trees near branches ahead of storm

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Tree trimming crews travelled to Catawba County from Michigan to help protect power lines through the incoming winter weather.

An ice storm warning has been issued for much of the Charlotte area, and crews are preparing to respond.

A team travelled from Michigan to assist in Catawba County and told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they hope to restore power to any homes that lose it as soon as possible.

Davey Tree Trimming was working in a Walmart parking lot this morning. Workers told Faherty that they arrived last night after a ten-hour drive from Michigan to help crews across the Carolinas.

Blue Ridge Energy told Faherty that it is on high alert for the storm and is putting chains on tires to respond to calls. Dave Tree Trimming workers said they plan to help with clearing any fallen trees off of power lines.

