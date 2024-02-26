Cross-county deputy chase ends in crash in Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE — An early morning chase led deputies from Rowan to Cabarrus County before ending a crash on Sunday morning.

Rowan County Deputies say a chase started in their area and ended with a crash along I-85 South near Concord Mills Boulevard.

According to an NCDOT alert, one lane of I-85 South and the ramp to Concord Mills Boulevard closed from 3:35 a.m. to 4:14 a.m.

Channel 9′s photographer at the crash saw one person get put into the back of a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office car.

Information is very limited, but Channel 9 is working to learn why the chase started and if anyone was hurt.

