Crossing guard hit by car outside high school in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A crossing guard was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened around 8 a.m. along Fort Mill Parkway near Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill.

The Fort Mill Police Department said it all started with a two-car crash. They said someone directing traffic was hit by one of the two cars involved in the crash.

The crossing guard and one of the drivers were taken to local hospitals. Police have not shared their conditions.

The road was closed while police investigated.

It’s unclear what led to or if anyone will be charged.

On Tuesday, Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke with the stepdaughter of a crossing guard who was hit and killed last year in Fort Mill. She told Terry they are praying for the family of the person hit Tuesday, and they are praying for every crossing guard.

The stepdaughter said while the school district promised changes like lowering the speed limit in the area, there was no response to her stepfather’s death. Channel 9 reported the Department of Transportation planned to update flashing beacons and clear trees near the main entrance of Fort Mill Elementary to provide better visibility, but a change to the speed limit was not in their plans.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies search for 4 inmates who escaped Chesterfield County jail)

Deputies search for 4 inmates who escaped Chesterfield County jail





©2024 Cox Media Group