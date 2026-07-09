‘The crying. The theatrics’: Man says scammer pretended to be someone he raised

Jay Mattier says the call came in and sounded like a young man who is like a son to him. “He’s on the phone. He’s crying. He saying, ‘Dad, I’ve got into an accident. I’m on my way to jail. There’s a woman that I hit. She’s pregnant. And they’re on their way to the hospital. My nose is broken. And I just need you to call this lawyer. He’ll tell you everything, but you need to call the lawyer,’” he told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

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The fake crying helps disguise the real voice.

“It really sounds authentic. Sounds just like him,” Mattier said.

So Mattier called the so-called lawyer.

“He was really very polite and very convincing that he really wanted to help this youth,” he said.

Being polite helps sell the con.

“He said it was a $50,000 bond and they needed $5,000,” he said.

He says the scammer actually let them hang up and think about it, which is unusual. Mattier decided against it. And -- around the same time -- as fate would have it, the “young man actually called us.”

He was completely fine. A close call.

“They are so genuine when they talk and when you’re listening to the crying, the theatrics,” he said.

It just so happens that Mattier does financial education and literacy, so he didn’t stop there.

“I said, ‘Wow, I got to send this to Jason [Stoogenke],’” he explained. “Fortunately, we always process things. We trust but verify.”

Stoogenke says good advice and remember this:

These callers -- pretending to be your child or grandchild -- always say they’re hurt, arrested, or both.

That’s how they can explain if their voice isn’t quite right.

So see if the caller calls you by the right nickname.

Even better: Have a code word only your real child or grandchild would know.

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