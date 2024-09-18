Customer fires at shoplifter’s car in Morganton, police say

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police in Morganton say a customer tried to stop a shoplifter by firing at the suspect’s car Tuesday.

It happened outside of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Morganton, police told our partners at the Morganton News Herald.

It’s not clear if the suspected shoplifter was hit by a bullet or not.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that the customer who fired the gun stayed at the store until police arrived.

Authorities haven’t said if charges will be filed against the customer for the shooting.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Morganton uses robot to make sure city sidewalks are wheelchair-accessible)

Morganton uses robot to make sure city sidewalks are wheelchair-accessible

©2024 Cox Media Group