CHARLOTTE — A bill moving through the North Carolina legislature could give school districts flexibility to start the school year one week earlier.

Senate Bill 754 passed the state Senate in April.

Districts could start classes as early as the Monday closest to August 19.

As it stands, current calendar law makes it tough for final exams to happen before winter break.

