Customer shoots, kills armed robber at Gastonia food store

GASTONIA, N.C. — A customer at a food store shot and killed an armed robber Tuesday in Gastonia, police said.

Police were called to the armed robbery at Will’s Food Store on Hickory Grove Road after the shooting.

Victor Almodovar Jr. held up the store with a handgun and demanded money from an employee, police said.

That was when the customer shot him.

Almodovar was taken to Caromont Regional Hospital where he died.

No one else in the store was hurt, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

