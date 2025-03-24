Customers to retrieve documents from closed western NC tax business

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people who planned to file taxes at a now-closed accounting office in western North Carolina will be able to pick up their documents on Monday.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported last Thursday that Price, Breazeale, and Chastang, PA, in Alexander County abruptly closed their doors.

This left hundreds of people in the dark about the status of their taxes, with documents left locked inside the building.

On Friday, the business said they will not operate out of their Shiloh Church Road location but people will be able to get their documents from the business Monday.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office previously issued a public service announcement after getting dozens of calls from concerned customers.

The sheriff told Channel 9 more than 300 people were impacted by the closure.

Some of those customers showed up last week trying to get their tax documents back. However, the doors were locked and there was a sign on the door telling them to call the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners.

We spoke with several customers who said they dropped their tax documents off weeks ago but nothing had been filed federally or with the state.

Many of them told Channel 9 they just want their paperwork back so they can go somewhere else.

“I’m very wary because we have to find somebody else. We have to get our tax papers back, so we can take them somewhere else,” said Betty Stanbery, a customer. “It’s going to be tax time and we have no tax returns.”

Last week, Faherty tried to call the phone number on the door of the business but the message box was full.

The state CPA board told Faherty there appears to be a landlord-tenant dispute, which will hopefully get resolved soon.

Ed Smith said his federal return had been filed but he’s unsure about his state return.

“Everybody uses it,” Smith said. “It was word of mouth and things like that. Everybody goes here. When I came here a couple of times, there were cars here asking, ‘What’s going on?’”

Garen Baroorian said he’s undergoing chemo treatments for Stage 4 cancer and doesn’t need the hassle.

“I just want to get the money from last year,” he said. “It would help with some of the bills. I spent over $30,000 on hospital medication.”

Faherty left a voicemail for who he believed was the landlord but has not gotten a call back.

There’s no evidence of an eviction, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to contact the state for more information.

