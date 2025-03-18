WNC family recovering from Helene left waiting for home from FEMA

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A family hasn’t been able to move into a mobile home provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for months.

Their home in Yancey County was badly damaged from flooding during Hurricane Helene.

Family members told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that FEMA provided the mobile home through their temporary housing assistance program on Jan. 3 but so far, they haven’t been given keys.

On Tuesday, Faherty spoke with PJ Bennett, who owns the property with her husband.

There was tape over the door but Faherty was able to look inside and see there’s furniture and it appears water is running to the mobile home.

Bennett said when they installed the water line, it initially froze because it wasn’t buried deep enough.

Faherty reached out to FEMA last week and they told us they’ve provided 195 transportable housing units, including mobile homes and travel trailers, to families impacted by Helene.

The agency also said all of the temporary homes they’ve placed are occupied but that’s not the case for Bennett.

“They just give you excuse after excuse – ‘oh we’re gonna have this person out, we’re gonna have this team out.’ And it just goes on and on and on. And nothing seems to get done,” Bennett said.

When Faherty arrived at Bennett’s property Tuesday, a few people walking around the mobile home told him they were engineers but they didn’t want to be on camera.

Faherty also reached out to FEMA. We’ll have the latest on that tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30.

