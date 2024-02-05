Customers say bills doubled after Duke Energy rate increase

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of Duke Energy customers across North Carolina say their bills doubled in January.

Duke Energy says a rate increase in January adjusted fuel surcharges.

For customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, that’s between $12 to $15 more a month.

These “rider fees” are nothing new, Duke says.

“Previously those costs were all combined into the usage charge that you paid every month,” Jeff Brooks said. “What we wanted to do is make that bill a little more transparent, a little more clear as to the different things that make up your total bill cost.”

A spokesperson says most of the fees are usage-based, but weather also plays a role in the price hike.

(WATCH: Rep. Deborah Ross shares plan for affordable housing, health care, childcare)

Rep. Deborah Ross shares plan for affordable housing, health care, childcare

©2024 Cox Media Group