MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Customers say they paid furniture store thousands but didn’t get what they ordered.

A homeowner -- we’ll call her Mary – wanted a new sofa. She says she used Furniture by Walker before.

“We’ve ordered from him in the past. No issues,” Mary said.

So, she went with them again.

“It was $2,053,” she said.

She says she ordered the furniture in June.

She showed Action 9 text messages where she says the owner -- Chris Walker -- promised it would take two to three weeks, but says they were still going back and forth six months later.

“He’d respond and say it’s coming. And that went on, and on, and on, and on, and on,” she said.

Customers vented on social media.

One suggested reaching out to Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. Some even sued the store.

Mary says she complained to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, police, and the Better Business Bureau which -- at last check -- gave the business an “F” rating.

“A lot of people are quite upset with what’s been done to them,” Mary said.

Mary says she ended up disputing the charge with her credit card and got her money back but still felt compelled to speak out.

“I don’t have very high thoughts of him,” Mary said. “We really just want him to be stopped.”

The store emailed Action 9 this was, “The first [they’ve] heard of this.” Then they wrote to say this isn’t newsworthy, and then they emailed they refunded some customers, but needed to see invoices from others.

Customers say the physical store closed, but that they could still shop online.

Action 9’s advice no matter where you shop:

Get as much as you can in writing -- such as when the items will be delivered.

Try not to pay the full amount up front.

Use a credit card if you can. You just saw – you can be successful disputing charges that way.

