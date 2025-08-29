Cyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, SCHP says

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Lancaster County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Fort Mill Highway near the intersection with Calvin Hall Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford transit van was traveling east along with the cyclist when they collided.

The person riding the bike died at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

