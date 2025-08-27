SCHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died and another has been hurt following a crash in York County on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 460 near SC 160.

According to troopers, a Chrysler van was traveling east on Highway 460 when it left the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and hit a Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Chrysler died following the collision. The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

