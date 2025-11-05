‘He’s shooting’: 911 calls capture chaos in Charlotte crime spree

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, we’re hearing the frantic calls to police as a deadly crime spree unfolded in Charlotte last month.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz got the 911 calls from Oct. 23, and they paint the picture of how police began the hunt for a man accused of shooting and kidnapping victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

We’re not sharing some parts out of respect for the victims, but other parts capture the chaos and the rapid speed of how the crime spree unraveled in real time.

The first scene was called in from Hoskins Road, near Brookshire Boulevard.

“There’s a guy shooting right here off of Hoskins,” one caller says.

“OK hold on, let me get medical on the line,” a dispatcher responds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told us they responded to multiple calls for service at that location around 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

One caller driving by the alleged shooter described him in the road, saying he was firing bullets at cars.

“There’s a guy on the middle of the street, light grey hoodie, light jeans, he’s shooting at people driving by, he’s trying to get in the cars,” the caller says. “There has already been accidents on the road, oh man.”

Police say that suspect, Joseph Andrade, shot and killed Justin Westbrook Carlton and Shabazz Mesiah Grant at that intersection. He then took off running.

“The reason I’m calling is because I’ve seen them run through the neighborhood. I’m trying to let y’all know which direction they went in,” another 911 caller said to dispatchers.

From there, officers told Channel 9 that Andrade broke into a home, kidnapped a woman, and took off again in a stolen car.

The woman’s husband called 911 and frantically described the moment that he and his child were threatened with a gun, and his partner was taken.

Four miles away, police caught up with Andrade and the kidnapping victim in Wesley Heights. Officers say Andrade opened fire at them, and officers shot and killed him.

The kidnapping victim is physically OK, but like many of us, they want to know why this happened.

(VIDEO: Kidnapped woman recounts harrowing escape from violent crime spree suspect)

Kidnapped woman recounts harrowing escape from violent crime spree suspect

©2025 Cox Media Group