Daimler HQ move to bring nearly 300 high-paying jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 300 new jobs will be coming to the Charlotte area.

They will be associated with one of the world’s largest commercial truck makers, Daimler.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the organization will be moving its headquarters to the Ballantyne area.

The project is expected to create 276 jobs over the course of three years.

The average annual salary for those positions is more than $130,000.

Daimler chose to bring its facility to Ballantyne instead of York County.

