Dangerous wildfires spread rapidly causing evacuations in WNC, upstate South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — A firefighter is hospitalized after being injured while battling the Black Cove wildfire in western North Carolina. On Wednesday, a red flag warning is in effect due to high winds in the area.

Wildfires are also spreading quickly in upstate South Carolina, where evacuations are underway in Greenville County.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller says fires in the Table Rock Complex are being fueled by high winds, dry conditions and debris left over from Hurricane Helene.

The latest report from officials say the fire has burned more than 2,000 acres and is 0% contained.

In North Carolina, fires in Polk and Swain counties are also growing, prompting more evacuations.

Firefighters from Concord and Denver have been dispatched to assist in controlling the blazes.

