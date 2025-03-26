Emergency shelter established in Rutherford County as fire prompts evacuation

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — Residents of South Winds Drive and Davenport Road in Rutherfordton have been ordered to evacuate immediately due to a rapidly developing fire in the area.

An emergency shelter has been established at First Presbyterian Church, located at 252 N. Washington Street, Rutherfordton, to accommodate evacuees. Forestry units and Rutherford County Emergency Personnel are actively working to contain the fire.

The evacuation order comes as officials respond to the fire’s rapid development, prioritizing the safety of residents in the affected areas. Authorities urge residents to evacuate without delay and follow official instructions for their safety. Updates regarding the situation will be provided as they become available, and residents are advised to stay alert.

Residents are encouraged to take immediate action to ensure their safety as emergency personnel work to manage the situation.

UPDATES:

4:40 p.m.

Rutherford County Emergency Personnel have rough containment of the fire near Highway 221 in Rutherfordton between Thunder Road and Poors Ford Road. Bulldozers have created a perimeter around the fire to help keep it from spreading.

Even though progress has been made, the evacuation order is still in effect, and everyone should stay away from the area. Fire crews are still working hard, and things could change fast.

Do not return until officials say it is safe to do so. More updates will be shared as we get them. Stay safe and alert.

