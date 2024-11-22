Data reveals some parts of Charlotte are hotter than others

CHARLOTTE — Some parts of Charlotte are hotter than others, and new data is mapping out those hot spots.

Charlotte Heat Mappers set out a campaign this summer to measure temperatures in different parts of the city at different times of the day.

They found the hottest areas are along our major roadways and industrialized areas, particularly along the Blue Line.

In the evening, those areas could be up to 12 degrees warmer than places with more parks and canopy.

“As we move out of kind of away from uptown and away from the center of the city, we see some parks and more green spaces that seem to bring the temperature down,” said Joe Wiswell, a research assistant at UNC Charlotte.

Researchers said they hope the information will guide city and county policy surrounding development, tree planting, and possible investments in cooling centers.

VIDEO: Mapping out Charlotte’s hot spots to understand the urban heat island effect

Mapping out Charlotte’s hot spots to understand the urban heat island effect





©2024 Cox Media Group