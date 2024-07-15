Mapping out Charlotte’s hot spots to understand the urban heat island effect

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s climate reporter Michelle Alfini took a ride with Charlotte’s heat mappers as they set out to find where those hot spots are and how to cool them down.

“We all know Charlotte is hot in the summer, but some parts of the city are hotter than others, thanks to something called the urban heat island effect,” Alfini said. “These volunteers are driving around the city to figure out where that effect is strongest.”

Dozens of volunteers with Charlotte Heat Mappers set out on a mission with routes planned and temperature sensors mounted. They took three trips, one in the morning, afternoon and evening to determine when exactly things were hottest and when the city saw the greatest temperature differences.

“Really pinpointing where there are heat-health disparities in Charlotte,” said Katherine Idziorek, an assistant professor of geography at UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte is leading a campaign as part of a federal effort to understand urban heat across the county and other city studies have found those temperature differences worsen as the day goes on, though it often depends on neighborhood infrastructure.

“We know with the urban heat island, areas that have trees and have vegetation, they typically are cooler than areas that have more impervious surfaces, buildings streets, roads,” said Laurie Reid, the arborist for the city of Charlotte.

Reid is one of the volunteers.

Her route took her through south Charlotte where she said older development and years of investment have meant more trees and less hard surfaces that hold heat in.

“I do expect that to be cooler than other areas of the city,” Reid said.

“We also know in Charlotte we have areas that have seen less investment historically,” Idziorek said. “These tend to be the corridors of opportunities areas, formerly redlined areas.”

Idziorek said community leaders helped them design routes aimed at showing those disparities.

She said the data will go to NOAA, which will create maps showing those temperatures from block to block. Idziorek expects results to come back in six to eight weeks and from there, she hopes the data offers some insight for city officials, showing them where departments can provide relief.

Reid said she hopes to use the results to strategically plant trees where it may be hotter.

VIDEO: Scientists and volunteers are mapping Charlotte’s hot spots this summer

Scientists and volunteers are mapping Charlotte's hot spots this summer





©2024 Cox Media Group