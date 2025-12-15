Data sharing key to effective drought management, NOAA report finds

CHARLOTTE — A new report from NOAA urges southeastern states to collaborate in managing droughts, following the challenges faced during the 2023 fall drought.

The report highlights that states with better data were able to address drought conditions more effectively, emphasizing the importance of sharing data collection tools and strategies.

In the Carolinas, the 2023 fall drought led to poor pastures and significant stress on cattle farmers, illustrating the severe impact of inadequate drought management.

Currently, 92% of North Carolina and 55% of South Carolina are experiencing mild drought conditions, underscoring the ongoing need for improved drought management strategies.

By adopting the report’s recommendations, southeastern states could enhance their resilience to future droughts, potentially mitigating the adverse effects on agriculture and local economies.

VIDEO: Growing drought impacting crops across North Carolina in 2024

