David & Nicole Tepper Foundation donates $250,000 to Charlotte 49ers women’s sports programs

CHARLOTTE — The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation announced a $250,000 gift for women’s sports at Charlotte.

The formal announcement came at Tuesday’s Judy Rose Let Me Play luncheon in Camp North End.

Nicole Tepper, chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and cofounder of The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.

Let Me Play Luncheon UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber says the focus goes beyond sports and into who these women become. (WSOC.)

“It’s really about the women in this room and the reason why we’re here, and that’s the resources and the scholarships,” she said.

Charlotte athletic director Kevin White has only been on the job for a month but spoke to the crowd on the need to focus on women’s sports.

“The need is for everybody to step up,” White said. “We always gravitate towards football and men’s basketball for obvious reasons; those are the sports that get the most visibility, but there’s a lot to offer.”

Leaders say they have raised up to $600,000 so far for the university’s Let Me Play initiative.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber says the focus goes beyond sports and into who these women become.

“And you think about the stat that was given about women CEOs and how many did participate in athletics; it is a structure and the ability to be disciplined and to be able to manage your time and to be able to hone your craft so that you are excellent at what you’re doing,” Gaber said.

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