David and Nicole Tepper Foundation donates millions to food banks

CHARLOTTE — SNAP funding delays are just the latest hit impacting food banks.

Lower budgets and greater need have put food banks in a tight spot.

Since it was created, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation has donated millions to help those in need get access to healthy food.

This summer, they committed to donate another $10 million to food banks in the Carolinas, and accelerated $2.5 million of that to help in this difficult time.

