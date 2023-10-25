Where to get help with food assistance in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — There are dozens of food pantries across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina available for those in need of assistance.
Use the list below to find help near you.
>>Be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation and availability of food when you need it.
FOOD PANTRIES
Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church/Wrights Food Pantry - 828-879-8894
960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
Anson Crisis Ministry - 704-694-2445
117 North Rutherford St., Wadesboro, NC, 28170
Baptist Sharing House - 704-786-9171
117 Peachtree Ave., Concord, NC, 28025
Belmont Community Organization - 704-825-4526
91 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC, 28012
Burke United Christian Ministries - 828-433-8075
305 B West Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655
Care to Share Outreach Center - 980-430-5913
5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC, 28215
Catholic Charities - 704-370-3262
1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203
Charlotte’s Hope Church - 704-584-9073
4100 Johnson Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269
Christ Community Church/Washington Missionary - 704-300-1188
1128 N. Ransom St., Gastonia, NC, 28052
Christian Mission Charlotte - 704-334-5736
2400 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28208
Common Heart at Millgrove - 704-218-9060
7311 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28079
Common Heart Common Cupboard - 704-218-9060
116A Business Park Drive, Indian Trail, NC, 28079
Common Heart at Union United Methodist Church - 704-218-9060
6315 New Town Road, Waxhaw, NC, 28173
Community Chest Food Pantry - 980-280-6806
274 Langtree Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117
Community Relief Organization - 704-827-0450
2120 Spring St., Mt. Holly, NC, 28120
Cooperative Christian Ministries - 828-327-0979
31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602
Cooperative Christian Ministry Cupboard of Love - 704-782-1423
273 Hwy. 49 South, Concord, NC, 28025
Cooperative Christian Ministry Helping Hands - 704-786-4709
1209 1/4 Bernard St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083
Covenant Presbyterian Samaritan Station - 704-932-7522
5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081
Crisis Assistance Ministry (Gastonia) - 704-867-6076
805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC, 28052
Dallas Christian Ministries - 704-922-1236
305 E. Trade St., Dallas, NC, 28034
Drexel First Baptist Church - 828-437-3351
200 South Main, Drexel, NC, 28619
East Burke Christian Ministry - 828-397-7074
103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC, 28637
East Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry - 828-465-1702
245 East North St., Newton, NC, 28658
Feed-A-Family Center
560 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 2837
Feed My Lambs - 704-695-1820
2290 Hwy. 74, Wadesboro, NC, 28170
Feed the Souls Food Pantry at Bethel Church - 704-888-2653
12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland, NC, 28107
Freedom Christian Worship Center - 704-640-5857
509 China Grove Highway E., Rockwell, NC, 28138
Grateful Heart Community Services - 704-202-9226
706 Dunns Mountain Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146
Harrisburg Crisis Assistance - 704-957-8629
7940 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC, 28025
Help Ministries of Troutman - 704-528-0779
220 Morgan St., Troutman, NC, 28166
Hickory Church of Christ - 828-464-4983
1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory, NC, 28602
Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Spanish Church - 828-428-3255
1070 18th St., Drive NE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry - 704-739-7256
208 N. Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Light of Christ Ministry - 704-730-8003
106 Payne Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Mount Pleasant Food Ministry - 980-621-8634
8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124
New Covenant Church (Gastonia) - 704-865-7729
631 Efird St., Gastonia, NC, 28054
Northside Church of God of Prophecy - 704-633-0905
729 N. Long St., ES, Salisbury, NC, 28144
Oak Grove United Methodist Church - 704-596-4084
6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269
Oak Ridge Baptist Church - 828-874-0891
7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
Operation Bread Basket - 704-784-2581
212 Broad Street SW, Concord, NC, 28025
The Outreach Center - 828-439-8300
510 E Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC, 28655
Pineville Church of Nazarene - 704-542-3618
8614 Pineville Matthews Road, Pineville, NC, 28226
Pleasant View Baptist Church - 828-437-3469
1834 US 70 East, Morganton, NC, 28655
Rock Hill Seventh-Day Adventist - 704-307-8925
2500 McLean Road, Charlotte, NC, 28213
Rowan Helping Ministries - 704-637-6838
226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC, 28144
Salvation Army Salisbury - 704-636-6491
620 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28144
Sandy Ridge Wesleyan - 828-291-2426
3105 36th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC, 28601
Seventh Day Adventist - 704-492-2083
4620 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28210
Shady Grove/Washington Missionary - 704-477-0260
339 Shady Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Shadybrook Baptist Church (Kannapolis) - 704-392-6169
1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC, 28081
South Caldwell Christian Ministries - 828-396-4000
5 Quarry Road, Granite Fall, NC, 28630
St. Charles Borromeo Church - 828-437-3108
728 W. Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655
Star Faith Ministries - 704-249-2485
212 Voncannon Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28216
Thomas Rogers Food Pantry - 704-746-6034
2005 Claude Austin Road, Monroe, NC, 28112
Union County DSS/Pantry - 704-296-4312
1212 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC, 28111
Union Road Church - 704-864-9493
2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOD PANTRIES
Calvary Baptist - 803-328-1156
842 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Care and Rescue Center of York County - 803-322-5361
1106 Edward St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Catawba Indian Nation - 803-366-4792
996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Fort Mill Care Center - 803-547-7620
818 Tom Hall Street, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC, 29708
KARE - 803-475-4173
208 E. Marion St., Kershaw, SC, 29067
Pilgrims’ Inn - 803-327-4227
236 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29731
True Word of God - 803-526-3280
102 Watson St., Clover, SC, 29710
Ultimate Life Ministries - 803-802-2641
377 Rubin Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Mill, SC, 29708
SOUP KITCHENS
Many soup kitchens are providing meals to go or groceries. Call ahead to confirm hours of operation and food availability.
Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen - 704-918-0122
514 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Central United Methodist Church (Kings Mountain) - 704-739-2471
113 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
The Corner Table - 828-464-0355
122 North Main St., Newton, NC, 28658
The Final Harvest Ministries - 704-499-2424
1200 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC, 28208
The Harvest Center - 704-335-1616
2225 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28208
Hickory Soup Kitchen - 828-327-4828
131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Holy Comforter Episcopal - 704-332-4171
2701 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209
New Shiloh Baptist - 704-588-4140
2600 Elmin St., Charlotte, NC, 28208
Salvation Army Hickory - 828-324-6919
780 3rd Ave. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Shady Grove United Methodist - 828-238-1143
6908 Oak Ridge Ch. Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
South Side Community Outreach SK - 704-792-5586
157 Columbus Ave., China Grove, NC, 28023
Community Shelter of Union County - 704-289-5300
160 Meadow Street, Monroe, NC 28110
SOUTH CAROLINA SOUP KITCHENS
Covenant Presbyterian Church - 803-366-1979
1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732
Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen - 803-366-4142
902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
You can also apply for government assistance with food benefits. Click the links below for information in North Carolina and South Carolina.
