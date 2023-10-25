Where to get help with food assistance in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — There are dozens of food pantries across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina available for those in need of assistance.

Use the list below to find help near you.

>>Be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation and availability of food when you need it.

FOOD PANTRIES

Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church/Wrights Food Pantry - 828-879-8894

960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, NC, 28612

Anson Crisis Ministry - 704-694-2445

117 North Rutherford St., Wadesboro, NC, 28170

Baptist Sharing House - 704-786-9171

117 Peachtree Ave., Concord, NC, 28025

Belmont Community Organization - 704-825-4526

91 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC, 28012

Burke United Christian Ministries - 828-433-8075

305 B West Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655

Care to Share Outreach Center - 980-430-5913

5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC, 28215

Catholic Charities - 704-370-3262

1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Charlotte’s Hope Church - 704-584-9073

4100 Johnson Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269

Christ Community Church/Washington Missionary - 704-300-1188

1128 N. Ransom St., Gastonia, NC, 28052

Christian Mission Charlotte - 704-334-5736

2400 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28208

Common Heart at Millgrove - 704-218-9060

7311 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28079

Common Heart Common Cupboard - 704-218-9060

116A Business Park Drive, Indian Trail, NC, 28079

Common Heart at Union United Methodist Church - 704-218-9060

6315 New Town Road, Waxhaw, NC, 28173

Community Chest Food Pantry - 980-280-6806

274 Langtree Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117

Community Relief Organization - 704-827-0450

2120 Spring St., Mt. Holly, NC, 28120

Cooperative Christian Ministries - 828-327-0979

31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602

Cooperative Christian Ministry Cupboard of Love - 704-782-1423

273 Hwy. 49 South, Concord, NC, 28025

Cooperative Christian Ministry Helping Hands - 704-786-4709

1209 1/4 Bernard St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083

Covenant Presbyterian Samaritan Station - 704-932-7522

5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081

Crisis Assistance Ministry (Gastonia) - 704-867-6076

805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC, 28052

Dallas Christian Ministries - 704-922-1236

305 E. Trade St., Dallas, NC, 28034

Drexel First Baptist Church - 828-437-3351

200 South Main, Drexel, NC, 28619

East Burke Christian Ministry - 828-397-7074

103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC, 28637

East Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry - 828-465-1702

245 East North St., Newton, NC, 28658

Feed-A-Family Center

560 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 2837

Feed My Lambs - 704-695-1820

2290 Hwy. 74, Wadesboro, NC, 28170

Feed the Souls Food Pantry at Bethel Church - 704-888-2653

12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland, NC, 28107

Freedom Christian Worship Center - 704-640-5857

509 China Grove Highway E., Rockwell, NC, 28138

Grateful Heart Community Services - 704-202-9226

706 Dunns Mountain Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146

Harrisburg Crisis Assistance - 704-957-8629

7940 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC, 28025

Help Ministries of Troutman - 704-528-0779

220 Morgan St., Troutman, NC, 28166

Hickory Church of Christ - 828-464-4983

1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory, NC, 28602

Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Spanish Church - 828-428-3255

1070 18th St., Drive NE, Hickory, NC, 28601

Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry - 704-739-7256

208 N. Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086

Light of Christ Ministry - 704-730-8003

106 Payne Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086

Mount Pleasant Food Ministry - 980-621-8634

8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124

New Covenant Church (Gastonia) - 704-865-7729

631 Efird St., Gastonia, NC, 28054

Northside Church of God of Prophecy - 704-633-0905

729 N. Long St., ES, Salisbury, NC, 28144

Oak Grove United Methodist Church - 704-596-4084

6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269

Oak Ridge Baptist Church - 828-874-0891

7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612

Operation Bread Basket - 704-784-2581

212 Broad Street SW, Concord, NC, 28025

The Outreach Center - 828-439-8300

510 E Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC, 28655

Pineville Church of Nazarene - 704-542-3618

8614 Pineville Matthews Road, Pineville, NC, 28226

Pleasant View Baptist Church - 828-437-3469

1834 US 70 East, Morganton, NC, 28655

Rock Hill Seventh-Day Adventist - 704-307-8925

2500 McLean Road, Charlotte, NC, 28213

Rowan Helping Ministries - 704-637-6838

226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC, 28144

Salvation Army Salisbury - 704-636-6491

620 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28144

Sandy Ridge Wesleyan - 828-291-2426

3105 36th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC, 28601

Seventh Day Adventist - 704-492-2083

4620 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28210

Shady Grove/Washington Missionary - 704-477-0260

339 Shady Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086

Shadybrook Baptist Church (Kannapolis) - 704-392-6169

1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC, 28081

South Caldwell Christian Ministries - 828-396-4000

5 Quarry Road, Granite Fall, NC, 28630

St. Charles Borromeo Church - 828-437-3108

728 W. Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655

Star Faith Ministries - 704-249-2485

212 Voncannon Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28216

Thomas Rogers Food Pantry - 704-746-6034

2005 Claude Austin Road, Monroe, NC, 28112

Union County DSS/Pantry - 704-296-4312

1212 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC, 28111

Union Road Church - 704-864-9493

2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOD PANTRIES

Calvary Baptist - 803-328-1156

842 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730

Care and Rescue Center of York County - 803-322-5361

1106 Edward St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730

Catawba Indian Nation - 803-366-4792

996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC, 29730

Fort Mill Care Center - 803-547-7620

818 Tom Hall Street, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

KARE - 803-475-4173

208 E. Marion St., Kershaw, SC, 29067

Pilgrims’ Inn - 803-327-4227

236 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29731

True Word of God - 803-526-3280

102 Watson St., Clover, SC, 29710

Ultimate Life Ministries - 803-802-2641

377 Rubin Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

SOUP KITCHENS

Many soup kitchens are providing meals to go or groceries. Call ahead to confirm hours of operation and food availability.

Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen - 704-918-0122

514 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Central United Methodist Church (Kings Mountain) - 704-739-2471

113 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086

The Corner Table - 828-464-0355

122 North Main St., Newton, NC, 28658

The Final Harvest Ministries - 704-499-2424

1200 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC, 28208

The Harvest Center - 704-335-1616

2225 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28208

Hickory Soup Kitchen - 828-327-4828

131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601

Holy Comforter Episcopal - 704-332-4171

2701 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209

New Shiloh Baptist - 704-588-4140

2600 Elmin St., Charlotte, NC, 28208

Salvation Army Hickory - 828-324-6919

780 3rd Ave. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28601

Shady Grove United Methodist - 828-238-1143

6908 Oak Ridge Ch. Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612

South Side Community Outreach SK - 704-792-5586

157 Columbus Ave., China Grove, NC, 28023

Community Shelter of Union County - 704-289-5300

160 Meadow Street, Monroe, NC 28110

SOUTH CAROLINA SOUP KITCHENS

Covenant Presbyterian Church - 803-366-1979

1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen - 803-366-4142

902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730

You can also apply for government assistance with food benefits. Click the links below for information in North Carolina and South Carolina.

