Davidson College fraternity loses charter after admitting to hazing

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A fraternity at Davidson College lost its charter after members admitted to hazing new members.

A spokesperson for the local college confirmed with Channel 9 that the campus chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon acknowledged it had hazed new members during the 2023 spring semester.

The statement from Davidson College did not specify what the hazing entailed, but the Sigma Phi Epsilon National Board of Directors says they fully stand behind the decision.

“Members of SigEp are expected to treat others with dignity and respect, providing a safe and supportive environment,” the board said in a statement to Channel 9. “As this decision shows, the Fraternity takes these expectations seriously and holds our chapters to that standard.”

After going through internal accountability and appeals processes, Davidson College decided to suspend the chapter for five years. The Board of Directors formally revoked the chapter’s charter in alignment with the decision.

The university said after five years, the chapter can attempt to be reinstated with the help of the national organization. The Board of Directors said they will work in full partnership with the university to re-establish the chapter.

Channel 9 reached out to the national Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter for comment.

