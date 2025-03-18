Davidson representative sponsors bill to allow arming of private-school employees in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill proposed in the North Carolina state senate would allow some private school employees and volunteers to carry firearms on campus, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

The bill is titled “Private School Security Act.” It is sponsored primarily by Republican Davidson Representative Steve Jarvis, alongside 13 Republican co-sponsors.

Senate Bill 280 would allow those who were authorized by the school’s board of trustees or school administrative director to carry a firearm or stun gun on private school campuses.

Those approved must have a concealed weapon permit and complete eight hours of gun safety coursework each year, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

The bill would also allow these individuals to carry concealed weapons while attending a worship service or other religious functions if the campus serves both educational and religious purposes.

Should the bill pass, it would go into effect on Dec. 1.

