Davidson town leaders vote in favor to name I-77 interchange after Steph Curry

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Commissioners for the town of Davidson approved a resolution in favor of honoring Davidson College graduate and NBA star Stephen Curry.

The resolution would name the interchange on Interstate 77 at Exit 30 after Curry, which is the Griffith Street exit and one of the main exits to get to campus.

Signs would be added in both northbound and southbound directions.

A former college president submitted the idea to recognize Curry’s impact on the Davidson community.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has the final say and is set to discuss the plan next month.

