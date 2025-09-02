Davidson traffic stop leads to drug bust

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson Police arrested Genesis Kerns on Monday after discovering 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and cash during a traffic stop on Beaty Street.

The traffic stop was part of a speed enforcement operation conducted by Davidson Police in response to resident concerns about speeding in the area. Kerns was stopped for driving 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

During the investigation, officers found methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $80,000. The discovery also included a firearm and a significant amount of cash.

Kerns faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle dwelling, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

