Davidson Commissioners to vote on site for future Red Line stop

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson Commissioners have their eye on a piece of town-owned land for a future Red Line stop.

Commissioners will vote Tuesday night whether to endorse 260 Griffith Street for the future stop. Town staff is recommending the site because of primary frontage and road access, multi-modal connection opportunities and proximity to Davidson College.

Town staff says parking will not compete with downtown.

RELATED STORIES:

In addition to the Red Line stop, plans call for a fire station, parking structure and mixed use on the site.

The Red Line is a proposed 25-mile commuter rail line from Uptown Charlotte to Iredell County. Charlotte City Council voted in 2024 to purchase the tracks. The Red Line hinges on the North Carolina General Assembly authorizing a sales tax increase referendum and voter approval.

Town staff says 260 Griffith Street was endorsed over two other potential sites in Davidson. The selection comes after more than a dozen opportunities for community engagement.

Following endorsement by Davidson commissioners, CATS can advance to the 15% design phase for this site.

Davidson commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

(VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves purchase necessary for Red Line rail)

Charlotte City Council approves purchase necessary for Red Line rail

©2025 Cox Media Group