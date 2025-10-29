Daycare worker after video showed child hanging from car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A daycare worker has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Last year, Channel 9 received video of a child hanging out of the back of a car without a seatbelt.

According to court documents, Malasyia Baker was working for Midwood Academy when the incident occurred at Cordelia Park.

The daycare was then shut down by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as an investigation ensued.

Baker was arrested on Wednesday in Gaston County for speeding and was subsequently charged in the child abuse case.

