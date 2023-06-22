Days after flooding, some Kannapolis residents still kept out of homes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two days after flash flooding left a neighborhood in Kannapolis underwater, some families are still having to wait to return home.

Channel 9 reported when the homes along Tiffany Drive were impacted by rushing waters from Irish Buffalo Creek earlier this week.

Late Thursday, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno learned that the county is asking some residents of the community to evacuate again due to unsafe conditions.

Many of the people who live in the homes told Bruno they’re feeling stressed and they’re worried about their future here.

They showed us the power supply that was drenched by dramatic flooding in the community. Thursday afternoon, we saw as Duke Energy arrived to cut off power to a dozen homes.

Duke Energy said that came at the request of the Cabarrus County Inspection Department. A communications manager for the county said the power was disconnected so that a damage assessment team could inspect homes and “make sure the occupants’ structures were safe to occupy.”

The inspectors are working to verify that wiring and components weren’t damaged by the water, and that there aren’t any structural issues.

The spokesperson said they hope to have power restored to some of the units “in the next 24 hours.”

People who have been displaced are being offered a shelter, according to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance was in the area to help connect with residents and offer supplies, transportation, and housing. They’re working to help people like Richard Keister, whose home had significant damage on the outside.

“We had water go right here. It is a miracle it didn’t go inside,” Keister told Bruno.

Cabarrus County is asking some Town and Country neighbors to evacuate. Shelter is being offered. Duke Energy cut the power to 12 homes. A contractor is making sure that wiring and components have not been damaged from the water and no structural issues are present with the homes pic.twitter.com/WmyoPzdLVv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 22, 2023

Keister and his wife had to be rescued by boat, but that was after his wife but her grandchildren on her back and got them to safety.

He and his wife said this is the fourth time in four years they’ve experienced flooding. He says this week’s flood was the worst of them all.

“I don’t want to lose my place, but in the meantime, I can’t really stay here if it keeps doing this,” Keister said.

