30 people rescued, neighborhood underwater after heavy rain in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Crews rescued more than two dozen residents after heavy rainfall in Kannapolis Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Kannapolis, about 30 people were rescued around 3:45 p.m. at Waldorf Drive and Tiffany Drive. The area is west of the city’s baseball field.

I’m in Kannapolis where the Irish Buffalo creek has come way outside of its banks. A nearby mobile home community is being evacuated. I’ll be live at 5/6 on Channel 9 with what I find out pic.twitter.com/tPCiym8HN9 — Meteorologist Austin Chaney WSOC (@AChaneyWSOC) June 20, 2023

Several homes were surrounded by several feet of floodwater that reached the tops of several car’s tires parked at the homes. A nearby creek appeared to have flooded its banks and the water ran through woods the lined the creek.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Fred L. Wilson Elementary School for families who need somewhere to go.

Both Rowan and Cabarrus and counties were put under a Flood Warning Tuesday until 9:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively. The counties were also placed on a Flood Watch until Thursday.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Austin Chaney could see water rushing through Pine Street and Fred Wilson Drive, covering most of a playground and submerging a park bench. It nearly reached the top of a chain link fence.

The Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek greenways, along with Safrit Park, were closed due to flooding. The Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train were also closed.

Officials instructed people in the area not to walk or drive through flooded roads. They also told residents to be aware that streets are closed in various low-lying areas around the city, including Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Tiffany, Cadillac, and Pump Station Road.

