Deadline approaching to apply for Helene Recovery Boards in Asheville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Asheville City Hall (WLOS Staff)
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville residents have until Tuesday to apply for the newly established Helene Recovery Boards.

The Asheville City Council approved the creation of four Helene Recovery Boards on Aug. 26 to focus on people & environment, housing, infrastructure, and economy.

City leaders have stated that these advisory groups will play a crucial role in guiding Asheville’s long-term recovery efforts following a storm.

