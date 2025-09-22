Remembering Helene: Experts discuss communication problems as anniversary approaches

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday will mark one year since Hurricane Helene made landfall and devastated western North Carolina.

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe spoke with officials in Buncombe County and learned how far the area has come. And how far it has to go.

In the hours following Helene, everyone and everything was cut off for hours, a Buncombe County spokeswoman told Lowe.

“The biggest tell that we had a communication problem was when our phone lines went dark in our 911 center,” spokeswoman Lillian Govus said.

And she said that for many residents trying to escape the floodwaters, there was a point when it felt like being on a deserted island.

“We have very rural areas here in Buncombe County where people don’t have access to the internet,” Govus said. “Phone lines were gone, fiber was gone, cell towers were down.”

Sara Nichols, a program manager with the Land of Sky Regional Council, said the loss of phone and internet communication with the outside world was unprecedented.

“We’ve since learned that this is the closest thing the United States has seen to a total blackout,” she said. “So everyone is watching to see what we do next to recover and are more resilient.”

