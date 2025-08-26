Deadline looms for unaffiliated candidates to secure ballot spot

CHARLOTTE — Two aspiring unaffiliated Charlotte City Council candidates are still collecting signatures to get on the November ballot.

State law requires them to collect signatures of 1.5% of registered district voters

In District 2, the board of elections said Lia White has collected 364 of the required 1,432 signatures.

In District 3, the board of elections said Robin Emmons has collected 528 of the required 1,382 signatures.

The deadline is at noon on Sep 19.

