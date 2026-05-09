Deadly crash blocks I-85 for hours in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — At least one person is dead following a crash on southbound Interstate 85 early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said at about 3 a.m. Saturday that I-85 was closed near Little Rock Road while officers were investigating a crash.

The road was reopened around 5 a.m.

Few details have been released as of Saturday morning, and it’s not clear what led to the crash at this time.

The victim in the crash hasn’t been identified yet.

We’re asking CMPD for more details about the crash, including how many cars were involved and if any potential criminal charges may be filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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