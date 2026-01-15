Deadly crash blocks part of I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 485 early Thursday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday near Exit 18 for Oakdale Road. All three lanes of the outer loop were blocked.

At least two vehicles were involved, including a pickup truck and the tractor-trailer. We’re asking the North Carolina State Highway Patrol what led to the crash.

MEDIC said one person was killed in the crash. No identities have been released yet.

The lanes were still blocked on the outer loop as of 9:30 a.m. while crash investigators were working to clear the scene.

Traffic was being diverted to Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to bypass the area.

Keep updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Neighbors describe panic after north Charlotte shooting)

Neighbors describe panic after north Charlotte shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group