Fatal collision on I-40 West claims life of 22-year-old in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on Interstate 40 west in Catawba County on Friday, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Gabriella Elise Cruz, of Bryson City, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. during heavy rain conditions when a 2024 Subaru Ascent collided with a 2019 Honda HR-V in the left lane.

The driver of the Subaru Ascent, Tracie Lynn Arnold, 41, of Apex, and three passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The initial investigation by the N.C. State Highway Patrol does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor.

I-40 west was partially closed in the area for approximately two hours during the investigation.

Possible charges are pending.

If you have information, call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Shooting outside Catawba County laundromat leaves man injured

©2025 Cox Media Group