Deadly mobile home fire kills 1 in Rowan Countty

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person died in a fire that ravaged a mobile home near Salisbury, officials confirmed to Channel 9.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Mahaley Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Rowan County Fire Chief Deborah Horne said there was heavy smoke visible when emergency responders arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We do not have the name of the victim confirmed yet.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

