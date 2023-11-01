CMPD investigates deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Investigators responded to a deadly shooting at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Eaglewood Avenue off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

A male died at the scene that is not far from East Mecklenburg High School.

A home was the center of the investigation.

No further information has been released, including if any arrests have been made.

CMPD is investigating a homicide on Eaglewood Avenue in southeast Charlotte. Police say a man was shot and killed. No word on suspects or circumstances yet @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/iS11v6ydNY — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 1, 2023

