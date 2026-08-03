Police identify teen suspect in Gastonia Dollar Tree arson

GASTONIA, N.C. — Investigators with the Gastonia Police Department identified a suspect in the July 5 arson at a Dollar Tree on South York Road.

Police identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy. Because of the suspect’s age, no other information about the suspect will be released.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages and destroyed the building.

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Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The police department said the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Juvenile Justice will determine what happens next.

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