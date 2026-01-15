Deadly shooting under investigation in Albemarle neighborhood

ALBEMARLE, NC. — The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of South Bell Avenue and Inger Street.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. That man would later die from his injuries.
An initial investigation revealed that the possible suspect and the victim knew each other, and this was not a random encounter.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Albemarle Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 704-984-9511.
